SAO PAULO Nov 23 Mexican Esteban Gutierrez will race for Sauber next season alongside Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, the Formula One team said on Friday.

The promotion of 21-year-old Gutierrez from reserve driver gives Mexico two men on the starting grid with Sergio Perez moving from Sauber to McLaren.

Dutchman Robin Frijns, also 21, takes Gutierrez's role as reserve at Sauber.

The new lineup means Kamui Kobayashi will be leaving the team with few options remaining for Japan's only current F1 driver. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Meadows)