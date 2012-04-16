By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 16
SHANGHAI, April 16 A more mature Lewis Hamilton
has harnessed the power of family and friends to lift him back
on top of the Formula One world championship.
McLaren's 2008 champion leads the overall standings after
taking his third successive third place finish in Sunday's
Chinese Grand Prix.
The bottom rung of the podium may not feel like much of an
achievement for an all-out racer like Hamilton but the
27-year-old has learnt that consistency wins titles as much as
victories.
So, too, does having the right people around him.
Hamilton was managed by his father Anthony, who had steered
him through the junior series and accompanied him on every step
of the journey to Formula One, until 2010 when the driver
decided a break was needed.
In China, they were together again.
"I think just everything's better this year. The team are
better, the car is better and I'm a lot better. I've got my Dad
here, you know, and that's not fake. That's real, a good bond
we've got now and on the up," he told British reporters after
the race.
"Things are great with my mum, things are great with my
girlfriend, so things are great and that's reflecting in my
performances I think."
Hamilton senior, who also manages British Force India driver
Paul Di Resta, had not planned to attend a race before the start
of the European season until he got the call from his son
inviting him to Shanghai.
The McLaren driver, whose professional management remains in
place, was reluctant to say much more than "he's here so that's
a good thing...It's just taken time for us to fix things and
it's now fixed."
Hamilton had a crash-filled and controversial season last
year, with multiple clashes with Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe
Massa.
There would have been many with their hearts in their mouths
as Hamilton came up behind Massa in Sunday's race but he dealt
with the situation clinically, passing without incident and
without any rash moves.
"I think he's inevitably more mature. I think even I've
grown up a bit from last year," laughed McLaren principal Martin
Whitmarsh.
"I think he's learned, and I think he realises a little bit
of patience goes a long way."
Hamilton started the first two races of the season on pole
position but failed to convert them into wins more through bad
luck - caught out by a safety car interlude in Australia and
being held in the pits in Malaysia - than anything else.
In China, he had started seventh after collecting a five
place penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change but made a
strong recovery. He will be a favourite to win in Bahrain this
weekend.
"Things haven't quite gone his way. It's quite easy to
become frustrated with that, and I think you can see it," said
Whitmarsh.
"But...seeing his body language on the podium and the like,
he is very balanced about it. He is realising this is a season
where just going all out for race wins isn't necessarily the
right way to win the world championship."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)