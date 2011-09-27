By Abhishek Takle
BANGALORE, Sept 27 Lewis Hamilton moved on from
his weekend clash with Ferrari's Felipe Massa on Tuesday and
conceded that McLaren team mate Jenson Button had got the better
of him this season.
Flying in from Singapore to thrill Indian Formula One fans
with demonstration runs and tyre-smoking spins in his
title-winning 2008 car, the Briton was determined to look
forwards rather than back after another controversial race.
"I think for me now it's just to find my ground and improve
on the results that we've had in the last four races," Hamilton
told reporters at the sponsor event on the outskirts of
Bangalore when asked about his strategy for the rest of the
season.
"Jenson's done an incredible job...I feel he's done a better
job all season, really. So even if I did a better job in the
next five races it doesn't mean a lot to me. I mean, it's
through a whole year."
Hamilton has been dogged by controversy this year after
numerous collisions while trying to overtake his rivals and has
failed to finish on the podium since winning the German Grand
Prix at the Nuerburgring in July.
Button, the 2009 champion for Brawn GP, has meanwhile
finished his last four races on the podium with some typically
smooth driving.
The older of the two McLaren drivers is now the only man who
can deny Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel a second successive title
in Japan next week, even if the odds are almost impossibly
stacked against him.
Seventeen points clear of Hamilton with five races
remaining, Button is on course to become the first driver to
finish ahead of the Briton as a team mate in the overall
championship.
The latest example of Hamilton's aggressive driving came in
Singapore on Sunday where he clashed with Massa, the impact
puncturing the Brazilian's right rear tyre and damaging his own
front wing.
Hamilton, who beat Massa to the 2008 title by a single
point, was given his fifth drive-through penalty of the season
for causing the collision.
Brazilian Massa confronted Hamilton during the post-race
interviews in Singapore, slapping his rival on the shoulder so
hard that he spun round and then offering a sarcastic
'thumbs-up' sign with the words 'good job, very good job.'
Hamilton then broke off his interviews and left the circuit
without further comment.
"I was able to just ignore it and move on," he said on
Tuesday, adding that he still had a lot of respect for the
Ferrari driver.
Organisers estimated 40,000 spectators witnessed Hamilton
drive the MP4-23 car, with India due to host its first Grand
Prix in New Delhi in just over a month's time.
