Dec 19 Indonesian Rio Haryanto needs to raise 15 million euros ($16.29 million) to realise his dream of racing in Formula One with the Manor Marussia team next season, the Jakarta Post reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi was lobbying businesses and state-owned enterprises to garner support for the 22-year-old, who tested for Marussia in Abu Dhabi this month.

It added that while Haryanto can count on some 5 million euros from sponsors Pertamina, the state-owned Indonesian oil and gas company, he had less than three weeks to raise the remainder.

"I need to find a perfect formula for Rio's financial support to meet Manor team's requirement," Nahrawi was quoted as saying in a statement after meeting State-owned Enterprises minister Rini Soemarno.

Nahrawi had issued a statement earlier in the month stating that his ministry would guarantee the money in return for branding to promote Indonesia and associated conpanies.

Tail-enders Manor, who finished the 2015 season last and without a point, are the only team yet to announce any drivers for 2016.

They had Briton Will Stevens, Spaniard Roberto Merhi and American Alex Rossi driving for them this year. The team is due to switch from Ferrari power units to Mercedes next season.

Haryanto finished fourth in the GP2 support series this year, with three race wins.

