UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO May 16 Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it is returning to Formula One in 2015 as a McLaren engine partner.
Japan's third-biggest automaker quit the sport at the end of 2008 in the middle of the global financial crisis, handing over their team to then-principal Ross Brawn. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources