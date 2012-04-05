By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, April 5
LONDON, April 5 Ma Qing Hua set his sights on
becoming the first Chinese to race in Formula One after being
announced as a member of the HRT team's 'young driver
development programme' on Thursday.
In a deal timed to generate interest ahead of next week's
grand prix in Shanghai, Qing Hua's home city, struggling HRT
held out the possibility of the 24-year-old testing their car
later in the year.
"The formation programme designed by HRT... includes
professional assessment in his career as a driver, private tests
with cars from different categories and simulator tests," the
Spanish-based team said in a statement.
"If the results of the partnership are satisfactory, Qing
Hua could take to the wheel of the F112 at the Formula One young
driver test."
HRT have struggled to compete since they arrived in the
sport and, without testing their car before the season started,
failed to qualify for this year's opening race in Australia.
They are now in their third season in Formula One still
without a point and with the oldest driver line-up on the
starting grid in Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa and Indian Narain
Karthikeyan.
Spaniard Dani Clos, the team's official test and reserve
driver, is also in the development programme.
While it could be some time before a Chinese driver competes
for any of the leading teams, those at the slow end of the
paddock have long offered a way in for drivers bringing
sponsorship cash.
"I'm very honoured to form a part of the driver development
programme at HRT Formula One team since, with work and effort,
it will allow me to become the first Chinese Formula One
driver," Qing Hua said in a statement.
"It's a very special moment for me and it's hard to express
how happy I am. I've dreamt of becoming a Formula One driver
since I was very small.
"Now finally my childhood dream has become true," he added.
"Driving an F1 car will be the most incredible experience and
I'm going to work hard to earn it."
China has hosted a grand prix since 2004 but, with motor
racing in its infancy there, has yet to provide a local for the
fans to get behind despite an immense potential pool of talent.
Dutch-born Ho-Pin Tung was the first Chinese national to be
involved in a Formula One team's line-up when Renault, now
Lotus, named him as an official reserve in 2010.
He also tested with Williams in 2003, after winning that
year's Asian Formula BMW series. Last year he became the first
Chinese licensed driver to compete in the U.S. Indycar series.
Qing Hua won the Chinese national karting championship at
the age of 12 and won the Asian Formula Renault title in 2004.
Last year, he won the Chinese touring car championship.
HRT said they wanted to serve as a platform to launch young
talents like Qing Hua into Formula One and had followed his
progress when he was racing in Spain.
"I knew he had potential, but I was surprised with his
speed, safety, adaptation capacity, attitude and
professionalism," team principal Luis Perez-Sala said.
"All these virtues make us believe that his incorporation to
the programme will be very positive and will lead to a fruitful
and lasting relationship".
