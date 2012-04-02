April 2 HRT engineer Toni Cuquerella has been promoted to technical director, the struggling Spanish team said on Monday.

Geoff Willis last held the position but left for Mercedes in September last year.

"The role of technical director implies a great amount of responsibility in terms of coordination and decision making," Cuquerella said in a statement.

"That's why I'm very proud the management considers me to be the most adequate person to carry it out. Until now there was a lot of dispersion from within the technical team and that had its repercussions in the concept and quality of the F112 (car)".

HRT missed the pre-season tests and failed to qualify for the first race of the season in Australia before drivers Pedro de la Rosa and Narain Karthikeyan finished 21st and 22nd in the most recent Malaysia Grand Prix. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez)