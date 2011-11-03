Nov 3 HRT have extended a deal with Williams for the supply of gearboxes to the end of 2012 and hope to continue it beyond that date, the Spanish-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

"The new deal also provides for a greater technical collaboration," it added in a statement.

Former champions Williams will also supply HRT, who have yet to score a point since their debut in 2010, with KERS systems and related technology for the first time.

"This agreement strengthens the development of the 2012 car that is currently taking place at our technical office in Munich," said team boss Colin Kolles.

"We are working on thoroughly improving the performance of our cars and our target is still to finish in the top 10 in 2012. This deal brings us one step closer to that objective."

The design is being supervised by Jacky Eeckelaert, who has worked in the past for Sauber and Honda as well as now-defunct Jordan, Prost and Super Aguri, and aerodynamicist Stephane Chosse.

HRT said they had more than 60 people in their design centre and the numbers would continue to grow. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)