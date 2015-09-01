LONDON, Sept 1 German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Force India until the end of the 2017 season, the Silverstone-based team said on Tuesday.

"I know this team inside out and I feel at home here so it made perfect sense to make a long-term commitment," Hulkenberg said in a team statement ahead of this week's Italian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Julian Linden)