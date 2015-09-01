Motor racing-Indonesian Gelael to test with Toro Rosso F1 team
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Sept 1 German Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Force India until the end of the 2017 season, the Silverstone-based team said on Tuesday.
"I know this team inside out and I feel at home here so it made perfect sense to make a long-term commitment," Hulkenberg said in a team statement ahead of this week's Italian Grand Prix. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Julian Linden)
MELBOURNE, March 22 Indonesian driver Sean Gelael will take part in three Formula One tests with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso this year, the Italy-based team said on Wednesday.
March 22 Formula One drivers' form sheet ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Only those drivers still racing are listed (Mercedes's world champion Nico Rosberg has retired), in 2016 championship order and with the most recent races first: Number=race result, R=retired, DQ=disqualified, NS=did not start, NQ=did not qualify. 2016 /AE BR MX US