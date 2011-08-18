NEW DELHI Aug 18 Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone has hailed the circuit for the inaugural Indian Grand
Prix in October as "one of the nicest" on the calendar and
predicted the series to take a serious hold in the world's
second-most populous country.
Announcing telecom giant Bharti Airtel as title
sponsor of the Oct. 30 race at the Buddh International Circuit
on the outskirts of New Delhi, the 80-year-old entrepreneur
fully expects the F1 bug to bite the cricket-crazy nation.
"Formula One is obviously new to India and it would take at
least 2-3 years... we will never catch cricket, I'm quite sure
about that, but we got to try our best to do that. I'm sure
eventually we will get very close," the Briton told reporters on
Thursday.
"I have no doubt in my mind that the circuit is going to be
one of the nicest we have and that it's going to be complete on
time," Ecclestone said at a city hotel after a ceremony to
unveil the race logo.
"We are checking everything all the time, on a daily basis.
We are very, very happy that everything is on time. There are no
problems."
His words will sound like music to the ears of a country
which saw the hosting of the 2010 Commonwealth Games reduced to
a $6 billion public relations disaster.
Ecclestone said Formula One could not afford to ignore
India, one of the world's fastest growing economies.
"We got to remember that India is one of the top-five most
important countries in the world today," he added.
"So for us, it's extremely important to be in India as much
as any other country in the world. So when I came here first, I
was a bit surprised having not been in India before."
The Formula One chief did not disclose the value of the deal
with the Indian telecom company and said the race would be
called the Airtel Indian Grand Prix "forever, until we stop".
