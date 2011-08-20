NEW DELHI Aug 20 Organisers of the inaugural Indian Grand Prix and home-grown Formula One drivers believe there will be a full house for the Oct. 30 race at the 120,000-capacity circuit on the outskirts of Delhi.

Sameer Gaur, managing director and chief executive of race promoters JPSI, announced the start of ticket sales on Saturday and handed the first two to Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Gaur said all logistical arrangements had been made to ensure a full house at the 5.14-km Buddh International Circuit and his optimism was shared by F1 driver Chandhok.

"I believe there is a big enough audience and I was told 27 million viewers watch Formula One on ESS (ESPN-STAR Sports) and if you get 0.5 percent of that, that's over 120,000 people," Chandhok explained.

Karthikeyan added: "There is an overdose of cricket (here) so people will want a change ... I believe it's going to be a full house."

Hispania discard Karthikeyan will be back behind the wheel for the race while Chandhok, who replaced Lotus team mate Jarno Trulli in a one-off appearance `in last month's German Grand Prix, has his fingers crossed he will feature as well.

