Sept 2
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 Narain Karthikeyan hopes to
race on in Formula One beyond next month's inaugural Indian
Grand Prix after announcing a new sponsor on Friday.
India's first grand prix driver, and the only one to have
scored points, will drive for Hispania (HRT) at his home race on
Oct. 30 after being replaced by Red Bull-backed Australian
Daniel Ricciardo in July.
Ricciardo, also a Red Bull reserve driver, is tipped to move
to Toro Rosso next season which would again free up a seat at
Hispania.
"I want to drive in F1 as long as possible," Karthikeyan
said after signing a contract with India's largest two-wheeler
manufacturers Hero Motors, which will have their logo on his car
in the October race.
"It is the pinnacle of motorsports and that's what we are
trying to do," added the 34-year-old Indian, who also counts the
powerful Tata Group among his long-time sponsors and made his
Formula One debut with Jordan in 2005.
"How and when, that will come up in due course," he told
Reuters when asked about his plans to prolong his career.
No financial details were given about the Hero Motors deal,
which Karthikeyan said would eventually stretch beyond the
October race.
"It's going to be a long-term relationship with Hero Motors.
The kind of exposure that the Indian GP brings to the country
will benefit me as well to secure the budget next year."
Karthikeyan recalled his financial struggle early in his
career and said it would be "beyond my wildest dreams" to
compete in his home race.
That grand prix could also feature another Indian, Karun
Chandhok, who replaced Italian Jarno Trulli in a one-off
appearance in July's German Grand Prix.
