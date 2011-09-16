By Amlan Chakraborty
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 After years of steady
patronage, corporate India is showing signs of cricket fatigue
and the country's maiden Formula One race next month looks like
being the immediate beneficiary.
Indian companies have long loosened the purse strings for
cricket while responding frugally to other sports, ensuring the
cricket board remains a rare national federation that does not
accept government grants.
"My feeling is that it's going to change, at least for
motorsport," Mahindra and Mahindra marketing and automotive
senior vice president Vivek Nayar told Reuters.
"You have the most prestigious motorsport event coming to
India next month and I know there will be a change in perception
after Oct 30 (race day)."
Nayar's company will supply the official intervention and
support vehicle to the Buddh International Circuit, helping
transport marshals around the track.
The 2010 world championship enjoyed a 527 million global
television audience but Formula One is seen in India as a niche
sport, followed primarily by youngsters.
That is precisely the segment Indian telecom giant Bharti
Airtel was looking for, said CEO (India and South Africa) Sanjay
Kapoor.
"We wanted to establish the brand as pro-youth and dynamic.
After all, 65 percent of our population is below the age of 30,"
Kapoor said after his company bagged the title sponsorship,
reportedly at a price of $8.5 million for a three-year period.
"Formula One is very relevant at this juncture when we are
trying to transform our business and trying to be a global
brand. It fits very well with our overall strategy."
That strategy has meant dropping a high-profile cricket
tournament like the Champions League Twenty20. Airtel has turned
its back on a title sponsorship midway through a five-year deal
they had landed in 2009, reportedly for $40 million.
"While creating the right mix, some of the old sponsorships
would get dropped and some new would come in. It's part of
managing the portfolio," said Kapoor.
A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE TO CRICKET
India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan is
convinced motorsports can be a viable alternative to cricket.
"It will happen, slowly but definitely. New corporates like
Hero Motors would be getting in and they would get high return
from their investment too," Karthikeyan, who is also backed by
India's powerful Tata Group, told Reuters.
The 34-year-old Chennai driver has signed a sponsorship deal
with Hero Motors, part of the Hero Group which has been a steady
and generous sponsor of cricket tournaments.
"For them, the exposure is going to be quite high. Our
corporates are realising that F1 can be a good alternative to
cricket," said Karthikeyan who has been replaced at Hispania but
will race in the Indian Grand Prix.
India could have two drivers on the grid, with Karun
Chandhok in the frame with Team Lotus, while the Force India
team's billionaire boss Vijay Mallya is involved in both sports
as owner also of IPL cricket franchise Royal Challengers
Bangalore.
Cricket, however, is certain to remain the number one sport
in the world's second most populous nation for a long time,
something Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has acknowledged.
"We will never catch cricket, I'm quite sure about that, but
we've got to try our best to do that. I'm sure eventually we
will get very close," He told reporters in Delhi last month.
