NEW DELHI Oct 24 Adrian Sutil is not willing to wait until December to know his future with Force India and will speak to boss Vijay Mallya soon, the German Formula One driver said on Monday.

Force India co-owner Mallya has said he will reveal next season's driver lineup in mid-December but Sutil has no wish to go through the anxiety.

"I can't wait till December," Sutil told reporters ahead of this weekend's Indian Grand Prix.

"I will speak to him (Mallya) very soon and see what his ideas are. I don't need to wait so long for a seat.

"I think I know what I can do, so I don't feel insecure."

Britain's Paul di Resta is Force India's other race driver.

Mallya has retained the team principal's post and continues to call the shots even after Indian business conglomerate Sahara group invested $100 million for a 42.5 percent stake in the team.

Sutil expects the liquor and aviation baron to continue in the role even after the change in part-ownership.

"Vijay still is the man behind Force India. Things may change a bit but he is very important for the team... he has also some racing background. That's very important in Formula One," said Sutil, who has scored 28 of the 49 points that his team have managed after 16 races this season to lie sixth.

With three races to go, Sutil reckoned his team still had a slender chance of overtaking Renault, who occupy fifth place with 72 points.

"I hope so. It's difficult and we would need a lucky race. It can happen, we will try our best."

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

