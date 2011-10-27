NEW DELHI Oct 27 Three Indian teenagers, picked
by a panel including Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony, were
presented by Force India on Thursday as winners of a competition
to find and fund future Formula One drivers.
The British-based team plans to finance their training in
Europe as part of the "One from a Billion" search.
Criticised by local media for not having an Indian driver,
Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya was convinced the boys had it
in them to become the country's answer to McLaren's Hamilton.
"I'm optimistic we will have more than one home-grown
Formula One driver," Mallya told reporters, announcing the
result of the contest.
Narain Karthikeyan is the lone local driver in this
weekend's Indian Grand Prix. Lotus reserve Karun Chandhok's role
will be confined to Friday morning practice.
Hamilton senior shared Mallya's optimism, saying competition
winners Arjun Maini, Tarun Reddy and Jehan Daruvala had the
potential.
"Given the support, they can become brilliant drivers. It's
important for them to race in Europe. If you have to be the
best, you have to be among the best," he said.
