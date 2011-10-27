NEW DELHI Oct 27 Nothing Sebastian Vettel
experiences on the track this weekend can match what the world
champion has witnessed on India's roads.
Speaking at the new Buddh International Circuit on Thursday,
the 24-year-old German laughed when talking about the "organised
chaos" of traffic in the world's second most populous nation.
"It's an interesting country, a lot of people obviously --
very different," he said, relating how he had followed the
tourist trail to the Taj Mahal some 200 km from Delhi.
"It was a long drive and I asked our Indian driver whether
people do have a licence here and he said 'You just buy it. Just
pay and you get the licence'.
"The funny thing is that coming from Europe where we have so
many traffic rules... Sometimes it's complicated sticking to so
many rules. Here, I would not say you have no rules, but you
have very less," Vettel said.
"But it works for you. We didn't see a single crash
happening. Even though we sometimes think it's chaos, but it's
organised chaos."
Motorists here are used to dealing with a range of hazards,
from bullock carts to cows wandering across the roads and cars
driving on the wrong side of the road on multi-lane highways.
The 24-year-old said the Taj Mahal trip had been an
education.
"The drive to get there and come back teaches you about the
country. It's inspiring in many ways. People seemed very, very
happy, always smiling even though living standard is quite low
compared to Europe. But people are happy.
"It makes you understand a lot of things and appreciate
things, that you take things for granted."
