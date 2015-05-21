INDIANAPOLIS May 21 Boston will be added to the IndyCar schedule next season with a temporary street course race along the south waterfront, officials said on Thursday.

Looking for new markets, IndyCar added the Grand Prix of Louisiana in New Orleans this season and now will move into the northeast with the Grand Prix of Boston to be staged on Sept. 4, 2016.

"The level of enthusiasm we have received from the Boston community has been phenomenal and we look forward to showcasing the IndyCar Series on Labor Day weekend in 2016," said Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Company which owns IndyCar.

"There has been a tremendous amount of work from community leaders and Grand Prix of Boston officials and those efforts led to this key addition to our 2016 calendar.

"Establishing IndyCar racing in the northeast is an integral part of our strategy for growing our national fan base."

While IndyCar continues to add to its schedule in North America, the series no longer stages any international events having dropped races in Brazil and China after races in Australia, Japan and Europe disappeared from the schedule.

IndyCar's season-opener in Brasilia in March was cancelled over government claims it was too costly while a proposed 2012 race in Qingdao, China never got off the ground.

With opposition growing for a proposed Boston bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics, IndyCar and city officials could find similar opposition for a 2.25-mile street circuit that will wind its way around the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

"We're excited to bring this event to the world-class city of Boston," said Grand Prix of Boston CEO Mark Perrone.

"... every step of the way, mayor (Martin) Walsh and his leadership have shown an incredible enthusiasm and openness in exploring this new concept. We're looking forward to continuing this engagement with the community." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)