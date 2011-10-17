Oct 17 Two IndyCar drivers were released from a
Las Vegas hospital after being treated for injuries suffered in
a horrific crash that claimed the life of two-time Indianapolis
500 winner Dan Wheldon, officials said on Monday.
American JR Hildebrand and Briton Pippa Mann both spent a
night at the University Medical Center after suffering injuries
in a 15-car pileup during the opening laps of Sunday's IndyCar
season-finale.
Mann, who had surgery to clean and assess a severe burn to
the little finger of her right hand, will need a subsequent
surgery in two-to-three weeks to fully repair the injury but is
expected to make a full recovery, IndyCar in a statement.
Hildebrand suffered a severely bruised sternum and was held
overnight for observation.
