INDIANAPOLIS May 22 Colombian Carlos Huertas has been ruled out of racing in this year's Indianapolis 500 due to an inner ear condition, Dale Coyne Racing said on Friday.

No immediate replacement was announced but the car will be moved to the back of 33-car field for Sunday's race.

The 23-year-old driver had been set to start on the outside of Row Six after a solid qualifying effort last Sunday.

Huertas, who finished 17th in his maiden Indy 500 appearance last year, will have to undergo further evaluation before being cleared to return to IndyCar Series competition. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue)