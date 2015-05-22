(Adds Vautier call up)

INDIANAPOLIS May 22 Colombian Carlos Huertas has been ruled out of the Indianapolis 500 due to an inner ear condition, Dale Coyne Racing said on Friday.

Frenchman Tristan Vautier will step in for Huertas but will start Sunday's race on the back row, 32nd in the 33-car field.

It has been a strange Indy for Vautier, who qualified James Davison's car for Dale Coyne, then turned it over to the Australian, who had been under contract to race in Canada.

With no ride, Vautier was on his way to England on Thursday evening for a race at Silverstone when he received the call from Dale Coyne to fill in Huertas.

"It has been roller-coaster emotions," said Vautier after taking part in Friday's final one-hour practise. "We had one hour and we made the most of it and we are going in the right direction for the race.

"I was in Chicago O'Hare and was going to board in an hour and a half. All this past now. I am just focusing forward on the race."

Huertas had been set to start on the outside of Row Six after a solid qualifying effort, but now will have to undergo further evaluation before being cleared to return to IndyCar Series competition