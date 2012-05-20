May 19 Australia's Ryan Briscoe captured pole
position for next week's Indianapolis 500 after setting the
fastest time in Saturday's official qualifying session.
Briscoe, driving for the Roger Penske team, booked his place
at the front of the grid for the 96th running of the race after
setting a four-lap average speed of 226.484 mph (364.490kph)
around the track.
"This is huge man, this is unbelievable," said Briscoe, who
qualified second fastest three years ago and became the first
Australian to get pole.
"Those four laps were so good and so consistent. Getting the
pole at Indy is huge. It feels good to get my first one here."
Canada's James Hinchcliffe was second fastest, just a
fraction behind Briscoe with an average time of 226.481 mph
(364.485 kph).
It was the closest margin between the top two qualifiers in
the history of the race.
"Three one-thousands of a second over the course of four
laps," Hinchcliffe said. "I'll think long and hard about that."
Hinchcliffe's team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay joined the front
row with the third quickest time, while another of their team
mates, Marco Andretti, was fourth.
Andretti was joined on the second row by Australia's Will
Power, the current Indycar points leader, and Brazilian driver
Helio Castroneves.
Another Brazilian, Rubens Barrichello, racing in the event
for the first time after a long career in Formula One, qualified
10th.
"I can't tell you how I was feeling just before I entered the
car," said Barrichello. "I was just eager to get in. I'm proud,
man, I'm proud."
Although the top positions are decided, qualifying continues
Sunday with the race to take place on May 27.
