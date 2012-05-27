Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
INDIANAPOLIS May 27 Scotland's Dario Franchitti won the 96th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday to win the race for the third time.
New Zealand's Scott Dixon crossed the line second and Brazil's Tony Kanaan finished third from the original 33 starters. (Writing by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 26 Kurt Busch survived a demolition Daytona 500 on Sunday and much like he has throughout a controversial 18-year NASCAR career came away a winner, albeit with a few bumps, scrapes and dents.
* First Daytona 500 win in 17 attempts (Adds quotes, more details)