CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ricciardo starts Australian GP from pit-lane
MELBOURNE, March 26 Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo started the Australian Grand Prix from the pit-lane after his car suffered a problem and failed to line up on the grid.
May 22 Factbox on the Indianapolis 500, which will be run for 99th time on Sunday. * The first Indy 500 was run on May 30, 1911 and won by Ray Harroun, who retired from driving immediately after the race. * The first Indy 500 offered a purse of $25,000 with the winner getting $14,250. The winner's purse is not determined until after the race but this year's winner will pocket close to $3 million.
* The speedway complex earned the name "The Brickyard" when the oval was repaved with 3.2 million bricks in 1910 after several deadly crashes. * The tradition of the winning driver drinking a quart of milk began with Louis Meyer in 1936. Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi, the owner of several orange groves, drew the wrath of IndyCar fans in 1993 when he chugged from a bottle of orange juice instead. * The Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not announce attendance but the sprawling grandstands around the 2.5 mile oval seat over 250,000. Crowds have been estimated at over 400,000. * The massive speedway complex covers 253 acres and is large enough to hold Yankee Stadium, Churchill Downs, the Rose Bowl, the Roman Colosseum and Vatican City. * In 1977 Janet Guthrie becomes the first woman to race in the Indy 500. Danica Patrick became the first woman to lead a lap at the Indy 500 in 2005. Her third place finish in 2009 is the best by a woman. * Three drivers have won the 500 four times; A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears. * Mears also holds the record for pole positions (six). * Eight rookies have won the Indianapolis 500. The most recent was Helio Castroneves in 2001. * Troy Ruttman is the youngest driver to win the Indianapolis 500, age 22, in 1952. Al Unser is the oldest driver to win, age 47, in 1987. * Briton Graham Hill is the only driver to win motor racing's Triple Crown (Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans) (Compiled by Steve Keating in Indianapolis; Editing by Frank Pingue)
March 26 (Gracenote) - Starting grid from the Formula One Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 2. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 3. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 6. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 7. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Wil