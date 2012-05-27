INDIANAPOLIS May 27 Result of the 96th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday (grid position, driver, nationality, team) 1. Dario Franchitti (Britain) Target Chip Ganassi Racing two hours 58 minutes 51.2532 seconds. Average speed 167.734 mph (269.942 km/h) 2. Scott Dixon (New Zealand) Target Chip Ganassi Racing (0.0295 seconds behind 3. Tony Kanaan (Brazil) KV Racing Technology (0.0677 seconds) 4. Oriol Servia (Spain) Panther/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (2.9166 seconds) 5. Ryan Briscoe (Australia) Team Penske (3.6721 seconds) 6. James Hinchcliffe (Canada) Andretti Autosport (4.0962 seconds) 7. Justin Wilson (Britain) Dale Coyne Racing (4.2430 seconds) 8. Charlie Kimball (U.S.) Novo Nordisk Chip Ganassi Racing (4.6056 seconds) 9. Townsend Bell (U.S.) Sam Schmidt Motorsports (5.6168 seconds) 10. Helio Castroneves (Brazil) Team Penske (7.6352 seconds) 11. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) KV Racing Technology (7.9240 seconds) 12. Alex Tagliani (Canada) Bryan Herta Autosport w/Curb Agajanian (8.2543 seconds) 13. Graham Rahal (U.S.) Service Central Chip Ganassi Racing (8.7539 seconds) 14. JR Hildebrand (U.S.) Panther Racing (11.3423 seconds) 15. James Jakes (Britain) Dale Coyne Racing (13.4494 seconds) 16. Simon Pagenaud (France) Sam Schmidt Motorsports (14.1382) 17. Takuma Sato (Japan) Rahal Letterman Lanigan (1 lap) 18. EJ Viso (Venezuela) KV Racing Technology (1 lap) 19. Michel Jourdain (Mexico) Rahal Letterman Lanigan (1 lap) 20. Sebastien Bourdais (France) Dragon Racing (1 lap) 21. Ed Carpenter (U.S.) Ed Carpenter Racing (1 lap) 22. Katherine Legge (Britain) Panther/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (1 lap) 23. Ana Beatriz (Brazil) Andretti Autosport/Conquest Racing (10 laps) 24. Marco Andretti (U.S.) Andretti Autosport (13 laps) 25. Josef Newgarden (U.S.) Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing (39 laps) 26. Sebastian Saavedra (France) AFS Racing/Andretti Autosport (57 laps) 27. Ryan Hunter-Reay (U.S.) Andretti Autosport (77 laps) 28. Will Power (Australia) Team Penske (121 laps) 29. Mike Conway (Britain) AJ Foyt Enterprises (122 laps) 30. Bryan Clauson (U.S.) Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing/Curb-Agajanian (154 laps) 31. Wade Cunningham (New Zealand) AJ Foyt Enterprises (158 laps) 32. Simona de Silvestro (Switzerland) Lotus - HVM Racing (190 laps) 33. Jean Alesi (France) Lotus - FP Journe - Fan Force United Lotus 191 laps) (Editing by Ed Osmond)