Oct 16 British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organisers said.

The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the Las Vegas Indy 300 which sent his vehicle flying.

"IndyCar is very sad to announce that Dan Wheldon has passed away from unsurvivable injuries," IndyCar Series CEO Randy Bernard said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today. IndyCar, its drivers and owners have decided to end the race. In honor of Dan Wheldon, the drivers have decided to do a five-lap salute," Bernard added.

