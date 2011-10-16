* Wheldon injured in multi-car accident in Las Vegas
* Honoured by fellow drivers in five-lap tribute
Oct 16 British IndyCar driver Dan Wheldon died
from injuries sustained in an horrific crash at the Las Vegas
Motor Speedway on Sunday, race organisers said.
The 33-year-old Englishman, who lived in St. Petersburg
Florida, was involved in a multi-car accident 13 laps into the
Las Vegas Indy 300 which sent his vehicle flying.
Wheldon was flown by helicopter to University Medical
Center in Las Vegas for treatment before his death was
announced two hours later.
"IndyCar is very sad to announce that Dan Wheldon has
passed away from unsurvivable injuries," IndyCar Series CEO
Randy Bernard said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today.
IndyCar, its drivers and owners have decided to end the race.
In honor of Dan Wheldon, the drivers have decided to do a
five-lap salute," Bernard added.
Wheldon was the 2005 Indy Racing League IndyCar Series
champion and he won the Indy500 race that year and also in
2011.
The drivers returned to the track on Sunday for an
emotional five-lap tribute with Wheldon's fellow British
driver, Scotsman Dario Franchitti, sobbing uncontrollably as he
was strapped back into his car.
SILENT FANS
Crews lined up along the pit lane and fans in the stands
stood silently as the drivers paid tribute to the popular
Wheldon.
The cancelling of the race meant that Franchitti won his
third straight series title.
After winning eight British national titles in karting and
then finishing third in the 1998 Formula Ford championship in
Britain, Wheldon moved to the U.S. in pursuit of better
opportunities.
He clinched the F2000 Championship Series in 1999 with six
victories and then moved into IndyCar where he won rookie of
the year honours in 2003.
Wheldon claimed the 2005 series thanks to six wins for
Andretti Green Racing.
The Englishman later raced for Panther Racing and his final
team Bryan Herta Autosport.
Wheldon leaves his wife Susie and their two young sons.
