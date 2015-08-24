Aug 24 The motor racing world united in prayer and support on Monday as British IndyCar Series driver Justin Wilson remained in a coma after sustaining severe head injuries during a wreck the previous day.

The 37-year-old Wilson from Sheffield, England, was still "in critical condition" in the intensive care unit at Lehigh Valley Health Network Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to an IndyCar statement.

The former Formula One driver, a seven-times winner in IndyCar racing, was struck by debris from another car during the closing laps of the penultimate race in the IndyCar Series at the Pocono Raceway oval.

Since the accident, there has been an outpouring of support from Formula One and NASCAR drivers, many of whom have tweeted prayers.

Three-time Sprint Cup Series champion Tony Stewart sent his plane to Wilson's home in Longmont, Colorado so that they could travel as quickly as possible to be with the British driver at the hospital in Pennsylvania.

Wilson's Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay, who went on to win the 500-mile (804.67 km) race on Sunday, tweeted: "Praying for Justin Wilson & his family. Can't say enough about him as a person, friend & teammate."

Graham Rahal, son of Indy500 winner and former Jaguar Formula One manager Bobby Rahal tweeted: "Thinking about you JW. Keep fighting my man."

Six-times NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson posted on Twitter: "#PrayersForJustin."

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain, world champion in 2005 and 2006, tweeted: "All our thoughts are with @justin_wilson and his family. We are praying for a quick and full recovery. Be strong Justin."

Wilson's accident was reminiscent of a 2009 incident when Brazil's Felipe Massa was struck in the helmet by a spring from Rubens Barichello's car during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix and had to undergo surgery.

The car driven by Wilson careened out of control and into a wall after being hit by a large piece of debris from an accident ahead of him on the track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The British driver was then airlifted to hospital.

"IndyCar continues to send its thoughts and prayers to the family and thanks the entire motorsports community for the outpouring of support," IndyCar said in a statement. (Reporting by Lewis Franck in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)