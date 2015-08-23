Aug 23 Briton Justin Wilson was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being struck in the head by debris from another car during the closing laps of the penultimate race in the IndyCar Series.

Wilson's car was apparently out of control after being hit by debris from another car that crashed in front of him and veered into the inside wall at the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

The 37-year-old former Formula One driver has won seven races in IndyCar.

Wilson's Andretti Autosport team mate Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the 500-mile (804.67 km) race. (Reporting by Lewis Franck in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)