May 22 List of Indianapolis 500 winners:

2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay (U.S.) 2013 Tony Kanaan (Brazil) 2012 Dario Franchitti (Britain) 2011 Dan Wheldon (Britain) 2010 Franchitti 2009 Helio Castroneves (Brazil) 2008 Scott Dixon (New Zealand) 2007 Franchitti 2006 Sam Hornish Jr. (U.S.) 2005 Wheldon 2004 Buddy Rice (U.S.) 2003 Gil de Ferran(Brazil) 2002 Castroneves 2001 Castroneves 2000 Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) 1999 Kenny Brack (Sweden) 1998 Eddie Cheever Jr. (U.S.) 1997 Arie Luyendyk (Netherlands) 1996 Buddy Lazier (U.S.) 1995 Jacques Villeneuve (Canada) 1994 Al Unser Jr. (U.S.) 1993 Emerson Fittipaldi (Brazil) 1992 Al Unser Jr. 1991 Rick Mears (U.S.) 1990 Luyendyk 1989 Fittipaldi 1988 Mears 1987 Al Unser (U.S.) 1986 Bobby Rahal (U.S.) 1985 Danny Sullivan (U.S.) 1984 Mears 1983 Tom Sneva (U.S.) 1982 Gordon Johncock (U.S.) 1981 Bobby Unser (U.S.) 1980 Johnny Rutherford (U.S.) 1979 Mears 1978 Al Unser 1977 A.J. Foyt (U.S.) 1976 Rutherford 1975 Bobby Unser 1974 Johnny Rutherford 1973 Johncock 1972 Mark Donohue (U.S.) 1971 Al Unser 1970 Al Unser 1969 Mario Andretti (U.S.) 1968 Bobby Unser 1967 Foyt 1966 Graham Hill (Britain) 1965 Jim Clark (Britain) 1964 Foyt 1963 Parnelli Jones (U.S.) 1962 Rodger Ward (U.S.) 1961 Foyt 1960 Jim Rathmann (U.S.) 1959 Ward 1958 Jimmy Bryan (U.S.) 1957 Sam Hanks (U.S.) 1956 Pat Flaherty (U.S.) 1955 Bob Sweikert (U.S.) 1954 Bill Vukovich (U.S.) 1953 Vukovich 1952 Troy Ruttman (U.S.) 1951 Lee Wallard (U.S.) 1950 Johnnie Parsons (U.S.) 1949 Bill Holland (U.S.) 1948 Mauri Rose (U.S.) 1947 Rose 1946 George Robson (U.S.) 1941 Floyd Davis (U.S.)/Rose 1940 Wilbur Shaw (U.S.) 1939 Shaw 1938 Floyd Roberts (U.S.) 1937 Shaw 1936 Louis Meyer (U.S.) 1935 Kelly Petillo (U.S.) 1934 Bill Cummings (U.S.) 1933 Meyer 1932 Fred Frame (U.S.) 1931 Louis Schneider (U.S.) 1930 Billy Arnold (U.S.) 1929 Ray Keech (U.S.) 1928 Meyer 1927 George Souders (U.S.) 1926 Frank Lockhart (U.S.) 1925 Pete DePaolo (U.S.) 1924 L.L. Corum (U.S.) 1923 Tommy Milton (U.S.) 1922 Jimmy Murphy (U.S.) 1921 Tommy Milton (U.S.) 1920 Gaston Chevrolet (France) 1919 Howdy Wilcox (U.S.) 1916 Dario Resta (Britain) 1915 Ralph DePalma (Italy) 1914 Rene Thomas (France) 1913 Jules Goux (France) 1912 Joe Dawson (U.S.) 1911 Ray Harroun (U.S.)