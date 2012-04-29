April 29 Australian Will Power triumphed in the
Sao Paulo 300 for a third consecutive year on Sunday, his third
IndyCar win in four starts this season, to increase his series
points lead over Brazil's Helio Castroneves.
Power secured the win by keeping ahead of American Ryan
Hunter-Reay after a final restart four laps from the finish
following an eight-car crash at the "S for Samba" curve. Takuma
Sato of Japan, who started in 25th place, was third.
"I love Brazil, I love Sao Paulo," Power, who began the race
in pole position, told reporters after his victory. "We don't
see this passion Brazilians have for racing anywhere else in the
world, we love racing here."
Unlike Power's two previous Sao Paulo victories that came in
wet conditions - including a heavy downpour in 2011 that delayed
the finish by a day - Power's latest triumph on the 2.5-mile
(4km) circuit was held entirely in dry conditions.
Power, who was coming off wins in Long Beach and Alabama,
now leads the standings with 180 points, followed by Brazil's
Castroneves, who has 136 points after coming in fourth from 18th
place on the grid.
Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, Formula One's most experienced
driver with 322 starts in 19 seasons, marked his IndyCar debut
with a 10th place finish.
The next race will be the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Rex
Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Frank Pingue)