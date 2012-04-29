April 29 Australian Will Power triumphed in the Sao Paulo 300 for a third consecutive year on Sunday, his third IndyCar win in four starts this season, to increase his series points lead over Brazil's Helio Castroneves.

Power secured the win by keeping ahead of American Ryan Hunter-Reay after a final restart four laps from the finish following an eight-car crash at the "S for Samba" curve. Takuma Sato of Japan, who started in 25th place, was third.

"I love Brazil, I love Sao Paulo," Power, who began the race in pole position, told reporters after his victory. "We don't see this passion Brazilians have for racing anywhere else in the world, we love racing here."

Unlike Power's two previous Sao Paulo victories that came in wet conditions - including a heavy downpour in 2011 that delayed the finish by a day - Power's latest triumph on the 2.5-mile (4km) circuit was held entirely in dry conditions.

Power, who was coming off wins in Long Beach and Alabama, now leads the standings with 180 points, followed by Brazil's Castroneves, who has 136 points after coming in fourth from 18th place on the grid.

Brazilian Rubens Barrichello, Formula One's most experienced driver with 322 starts in 19 seasons, marked his IndyCar debut with a 10th place finish.

The next race will be the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.