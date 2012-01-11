Jan 11 It was James Hinchcliffe's winning
personality that landed him IndyCar's most prized drive, but the
Canadian will now have to prove he is also a winner on the track
if he is to keep the seat left vacant by Danica Patrick's move
to NASCAR.
Andretti Autosport said on Wednesday that Hinchcliffe landed
the coveted Go Daddy ride that was originally supposed to go to
two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon, who died in a
horrific crash at last season's IndyCar finale in Las Vegas.
Instead, it will be Hinchcliffe trying to fill Patrick's
spot when the series opens in March in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Hinchcliffe had three fourth place finishes last season for
Newman/Haas Racing, earning rookie of theyear honors, but much
more will be expected from the Canadian, on and off the track,
who takes over one of IndyCar's most recognised and lucrative
sponsorships, driving for one of the series' top teams.
"It was a difficult end to 2011 for everybody," Hinchcliffe
said on a conference call. "But I guess when one door closes
another window opens and this incredible opportunity came up
with Andretti Autosport and Go Daddy and everyone is just
looking forward to getting going."
It was edgy commercials and promotional campaigns for the
internet domain registrar that transformed Patrick into the Go
Daddy Girl and made her North America's most popular and
recognisable driver.
Team owner Michael Andretti admitted that Go Daddy had
considerable input into selecting Patrick's replacement and
found what they were looking for in Hinchcliffe, the social
media savvy 25-year-old who developed his own quirky website
Hinchtown.com to help promote his racing dreams.
As the mayor of "Hinchtown", Hinchcliffe has been able to
show off his fun-loving side in series of videos from giving
"residents" of Hinchtown a New Year's Day address to taking a
bath in a washing machine for dogs and cats.
"I've never really been an inside the box kind of guy," said
Hinchcliffe. "That's one of the reasons we sort of created
Hinchtown in the first place, to get myself, my personality out
there a little bit and just try to be different and stand out.
"A lot of the headlines have said, 'Hinchcliffe replacing
Danica in the Go Daddy car' and, in a sense, I am replacing her
in the seat and driving.
"But I don't think in any way are we trying to say I am
going to replace Danica because what she did and what Go Daddy
did with her was so unique and so special."
Go Daddy will present Hinchcliffe with opportunities to
build his brand outside the cockpit but it is inside the car
where he will have to build his reputation as a driver.
While Patrick was able to survive seven years on the
IndyCar circuit with just one win, similar results are unlikely
to keep Hinchcliffe's bosses satisfied.
He joins a powerhouse three-car team at Andretti that
includes Australian Ryan Briscoe and Michael Andretti's son
Marco and top results are expected.
"He did an awesome job last year, he proved he can run up
front and he has a great personality," said Andretti.
"Obviously Go Daddy had a lot of say as well into who they
wanted to represent their product and they were very high on
James right away when we brought up his name.
"They are a little edgy and fun and I think James can be
that way ... He is going to be perfect for our team."
