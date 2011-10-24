Oct 24 IndyCar officials have begun an
investigation into the cause of the 15-car crash that killed
two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dan Wheldon, series boss Randy
Bernard saying on Monday they need to understand what went
wrong.
After attending Wheldon's funeral in Florida on Saturday,
many of the Briton's fellow drivers were back in Indianapolis
on Monday to meet with IndyCar officials for what was described
as a frank discussion about driver safety.
"We must continue to move forward with a thorough
investigation," IndyCar CEO Bernard said in a statement.
"Fortunately, that has already begun, and we have the protocols
in place to get this done.
"This was a tragic accident, and IndyCar needs to
understand everything possible about it."
Phase one of the investigation, led by series safety and
competition officials, has already begun and is expected to
last several weeks.
An evaluation of the data will be used to make a factual
determination of the circumstances surrounding the entire
incident and the results handed over to an independent,
third-party group for validation.
In the aftermath of the crash, which occurred during the
opening laps of the IndyCar season-ending finale on Oct. 16 at
Las Vegas Motor Speedway, drivers voiced concerns over several
factors, including the safety-fencing that surrounds the oval
and the number of cars and extreme speeds that produced
dangerous "pack" racing.
Investigators will have access to data retrieved from the
Accident Data Recorders (ADR) from all 15 cars involved in the
accident.
The investigation will also include analysis of hours of
photos and videos, including footage from in-car cameras and
safety vehicles.
"We're heading in the right direction," said 2004 series
champion Tony Kanaan. "(The meeting is) not something that is
being done because something happened now. We set the
standards. We're just trying to make it better.
"What people have to understand is that we're not going to
make motor racing 100 percent safe. That's the fact. We're the
lab and hopefully we can make it better, make it safer but
we'll never make it 100 per cent safe."
