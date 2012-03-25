By Steve Keating
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida, March 25 After months
of mourning, IndyCar drivers returned to work on Sunday but the
series-opener brought little closure as Dan Wheldon's death
continued to weigh heavily on the sport.
Normally a time of excitement, the buildup to the 2012
campaign was a sombre one as drivers and fans struggled to come
to grips with the passing of the two-time Indianapolis 500
winner.
"That wound is still fresh," said American Ryan Hunter-Reay
after taking third in the opener.
"He (Wheldon) is the defending 500 champion, he's a champion
in our sport, I don't think it is going to go away."
Killed in a horrific multi-car crash at the IndyCar season
finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last October, the
season-opener through the streets of St. Petersburg was expected
to lift the dark cloud that had hung over the series for months.
But from the green flag to the checkered there was no
escaping the memory of the hugely popular Englishman.
Holly Wheldon, Dan Wheldon's sister, waved the green flag to
start the new season and every one of the 100 laps drivers sped
past Dan Wheldon Way, part of the temporary street circuit
renamed in his honour.
The season-opener began with a pre-race tribute to Wheldon,
who was a winner in St. Petersburg in 2005 and made nearby Tampa
his American home, while several drivers donned helmets
decorated with memories of the man they nicknamed 'Lionheart'.
Each of the 26 cars on the starting grid carried a reminder
of Wheldon, the Dallara chassis branded with a DW12, in
recognition of Wheldon, who was involved in extensive testing
and development of what was hailed as the IndyCar of the Future.
Brazilian Helio Castroneves claimed victory for a third time
and celebrated with an emotional tribute, stopping his car in
Corner 10, then running across the track and scaling the safety
fence to pat the Dan Wheldon Way sign.
"We still hurt but we have to keep moving on, that's nature,
that's life," an emotional Castroneve told reporters. "As soon
as I got there I felt touched, to see his name there."
While Wheldon's death had a tremendous emotional toll on the
series and motor racing fans, it is the loss of Danica Patrick
to NASCAR that could have a bigger long term impact on the
series.
Although Patrick had won only once on the circuit, she was
IndyCar's most popular and marketable commodity and now the
search is on to find a charismatic figure to fill that void.
"No sport wants to be in a position where it loses a major
person that can have a positive increase on your sport," IndyCar
CEO Randy Bernard told Reuters. "Danica is a great role model
but the one thing she didn't do was win week in and week out.
"I think she will do a fantastic job in NASCAR but at some
point she is going to have to win. Americans love winners."
With Patrick no longer hogging the IndyCar spotlight other
drivers will have an opportunity to take centre stage.
Coming off his worst season ever in IndyCar, Castroneves, a
three-time Indy 500 winner, could re-emerge as the face of the
franchise while Patrick's replacement in the Go Daddy car,
Canadian James Hinchcliffe is charismatic and viewed as a future
series champion.
Rubens Barrichello, the most experienced driver in Formula
One who made his IndyCar debut on Sunday will bring credibility
and 1.5 million Twitter followers to the series, but it remains
to be seen if the popular Brazilian can be a success both on and
off the track.
Barrichello spent 19 seasons in Formula One starting a
record 322 races but is an IndyCar rookie and a 17th place
finish on Sunday indicates he faces a steep learning curve.
"To be very honest I was happy that I got so much better in
the race but the frustrating thing was I was in safe mode for
the whole race," Barrichello told Reuters.
"I wasn't allowed to push all the way through and I feel
like that in America I will have to learn how to deal with it
because you're going to
win races much more on the strategy than actually pushing.
"I want to push. I want to go flat out and today was safe,
safe, safe all the way."
