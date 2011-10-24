LONDON Oct 24 India's first Grand Prix this
weekend could be the breakthrough that changes the way the
country's businesses look at Formula One, according to Sauber
chief executive Monisha Kaltenborn.
Her Swiss-based team are sponsored by dairy company Amul for
Sunday's Delhi race and she suggested other Indian firms might
also now see the sport as part of a bigger picture rather than
just focusing on one or two local drivers at the slow end of the
grid.
"In India, all these years, it's been so difficult to get a
sponsor from the country," the Indian-born Kaltenborn told
Reuters in an interview.
"India has got such big brands and the market is huge and
still people have been very cautious to get into Formula One.
"It wasn't that easy (for a team) to get a brand from India
without having any link to a (local) driver. So I think it's all
the more remarkable a brand (like Amul) has done this and I hope
a lot more will follow now," added Kaltenborn.
Narain Karthikeyan is the only Indian to have scored points
in Formula One, with the now-defunct Jordan team in 2005, and he
will be back on the starting grid with struggling HRT for
Sunday's race at the Buddh International circuit.
While he has healthy support from industrial giants Tata and
Hero Motors, Karthikeyan will still be languishing among the
tailenders.
Spanish-owned HRT have yet to score a point since their
debut in 2010 and Karthikeyan's is likely to be a one-off home
appearance after he was dropped to make way for Australian
rookie Daniel Ricciardo.
Karun Chandhok, India's other F1 driver, is now only a
reserve at Team Lotus -- also yet to score a point.
Sauber have Mexican Sergio Perez and Japan's Kamui Kobayashi
as their drivers and are battling against Force India for sixth
place in the constructor championship.
Force India, owned by liquor and aviation tycoon Vijay
Mallya along with Indian business conglomerate Sahara Group, do
not have Indian drivers either.
DIRECT LINK
"Maybe more (Indian companies) will follow that don't
necessarily just look for the link with the driver," continued
Kaltenborn, an Austrian citizen who is married to a German and
lives in Switzerland.
"Here it's the team, the people, the drivers, the key
personnel. I think if one brand is prepared to associate
themselves with the team, and a team name, I hope it gives
others the kick as well to do that."
Kaltenborn said the arrival of India on what is now a
19-race global calendar provided a direct link with the public
for local companies to build on.
"Since cricket is so big (in India) it takes a lot now for a
company to say 'No, we choose the platform of Formula One'," she
said.
"Until there was a race there was not really a link to the
sport. Now with the first race being staged there they have a
direct link, they can use it in their prime market.
"It could be the start of something to attract more Indian
partners into the sport."
Many of those companies may not have products to sell
outside India but the likes of Sauber are hoping they will wake
up to what the sport can provide in increasing brand visibility
to a growing domestic audience who watch the races on
television.
Indian telecom giant Bharti Airtel has already signed up for
the race title sponsorship.
Kaltenborn, who was born in Dehradun and whose parents
emigrated to Austria in 1979 when she was eight, looked forward
to going to a race in a country where she had a personal as well
as professional connection.
"I think it's going to be really great," she said.
"Suddenly the media attention and also from the people has
just ramped up whereas half a year ago it was not that much. It
has just suddenly come. I think that tells you what dimension
this event is going to have."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez.; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)