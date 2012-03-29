March 29 India's Narain Karthikeyan has told
Sebastian Vettel not to act like a 'cry baby' after the Formula
One champion called him a 'cucumber' for causing a collision at
last weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix.
Vettel, chasing his third successive title with Red Bull
this season, finished 11th and out of the points at Sepang after
tangling with the HRT driver.
The 24-year-old German, now sixth overall and 17 points off
the lead, directed his anger at Karthikeyan after the incident
while team boss Christian Horner accused the Indian of 'brain
fade'.
"For a world champion to say things like that is really
shameful," Karthikeyan told India's Hindustan Times newspaper.
"It is really unprofessional.
"For a driver who has achieved so much to take out his
frustrations on me just because he is having a difficult year is
really sad. One does not expect a professional sportsman to be
such a cry baby."
Stewards decided Karthikeyan had caused the collision and
handed him a drive-through penalty after the race which meant 20
seconds added to his race time.
However the Indian complained his version of events had been
ignored.
"They didn't care about what I had to say because Mr Vettel
told them God knows what when he went and talked to them," he
told the paper.
