UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Raikkonen puts Ferrari on top after test day two
* Canadian rookie Stroll damages his Williams (Adds second session)
March 12 Japan's ex-Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi will compete in this year's FIA World Endurance Championship as the first Asian to race for Ferrari.
Ferrari said Kobayashi, who lost his seat with the Sauber F1 team at the end of last year, would drive a GT car for the AF Corse team with his first event the Silverstone six hours on April 14.
"I really hope I can aim for the title," the 26-year-old told the Ferrari website (www.ferrari.com).
Kobayashi was his country's sole driver in Formula One last year, finishing third in his home race at Suzuka. The new season starts in Australia this weekend without a Japanese on the grid for the first time since 2003. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)
* Canadian rookie Stroll damages his Williams (Adds second session)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 Carlos Sainz has plenty of ambitions of his own for 2017 but the young Spaniard also hopes to see friend and compatriot Fernando Alonso fall back in love with Formula One after years of frustration.
Feb 28 The Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sochi in April, will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2025 after organisers agreed a new contract.