SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Japanese Formula One driver Kamui Kobayashi has kept his Caterham seat for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix despite lingering uncertainty about his future at the struggling team.

The 28-year-old was dropped for German debutant Andre Lotterer at last month's Belgian Grand Prix but returned for the Italian round at Monza after a late call-up.

With his home Japanese Grand Prix following Singapore's night race, he can now expect to do at least the next two rounds.

Caterham named Kobayashi and Sweden's Marcus Ericsson in their preview for the race at the Marina Bay street circuit and did not mention Spaniard Roberto Merhi, who took part in Friday practice in Italy.

"After finishing ahead of our closest rivals in Italy, I look forward to another good fight out on track in Singapore - it will be good to see what we are capable of with the updated car," said Kobayashi.

"At street circuits anything can happen and we need to make sure we do our best."

Caterham have yet to score a point in four and a half years of trying and changed ownership in July when Malaysian airline entrepreneur Tony Fernandes sold the team. They are currently 11th and last. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)