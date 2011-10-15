Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
- Oct 15 Third and f inal f ree p ractice s ession from the Korean Grand Prix at Korean International Circuit at Yeongam on Saturday
1. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:36.910 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) McLaren 1:37.199 3. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull 1:37.723 4. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:38.029 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:38.434 6. Michael Schumacher (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.559 7. Vitaly Petrov (Russia) Renault 1:39.612 8. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India 1:39.660 9. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull 1:39.695 10. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:39.743 11. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India 1:39.847 12. Jaime Alguersuari (Spain) Toro Rosso 1:39.851 13. Sebastien Buemi (Switzerland) Toro Rosso 1:39.964 14. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Sauber 1:40.005 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Sauber 1:40.030 16. Bruno Senna (Brazil) Renault 1:40.451 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams 1:40.529 18. Rubens Barrichello (Brazil) Williams 1:40.711 19. Heikki Kovalainen (Finland) Team Lotus 1:41.909 20. Jarno Trulli (Italy) Team Lotus 1:41.945 21. Timo Glock (Germany) Virgin 1:43.275 22. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Belgium) Virgin 1:44.377 23. Vitantonio Liuzzi (Italy) HRT 1:44.421 24. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) HRT 1:45.143 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Alastair Himmer)
LONDON, Feb 4 Formula One's new owners Liberty Media may have made a mistake in ousting commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone immediately after completing their takeover of the sport, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.
VIENNA, Feb 3 Formula One teams should consider Liberty Media's invitation to take a stake in the sport and should not reject it out of hand, Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff said on Friday.