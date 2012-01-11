Jan 11 Polish Formula One driver Robert
Kubica, who has not raced since a near-fatal crash last
February, was taken to hospital in Italy on Wednesday after
slipping on a patch of ice and injuring his leg, the ANSA news
agency reported.
It was not clear how serious the injury was and how much of
a setback it would be to the 27-year-old's hopes of returning to
Formula One.
The highly-rated Pole is now out of contract with his former
Renault team after it was announced last year that he would not
be ready to return by the start of the season. His manager
Daniele Morelli was not immediately available for comment.
ANSA said Kubica had lost his footing on an icy street in
Pietrasanta, near the coastal town of Viareggio and was taken to
a local hospital for a scan of his right leg.
The agency quoted medical sources saying the driver had then
left the hospital, saying he wanted to go to the clinic in
Pietra Ligure, southwest of Genoa, where he had been treated
after his crash.
Kubica spent two months in hospital and had multiple
operations after the crash in the minor rally in Italy in which
he suffered serious arm and leg injuries.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)