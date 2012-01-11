(Adds report of fractured tibia para two)
Jan 11 Polish Formula One driver Robert
Kubica, who has not raced since a near-fatal crash last
February, was taken to hospital in Italy on Wednesday after
slipping on a patch of ice and injuring his leg, the ANSA news
agency reported.
The Gazzetta dello Sport website (www.gazzetta.it) said the
27-year-old had suffered a suspected micro-fracture of his right
tibia in what would be a further setback to his return to
competition.
The highly-rated Pole is now out of contract with his former
Renault team after it was announced last year that he would not
be ready to return by the start of the season. His manager
Daniele Morelli was not immediately available for comment.
ANSA said Kubica had lost his footing on an icy street in
Pietrasanta, near the coastal town of Viareggio and was taken to
a local hospital for a scan of his right leg.
The agency quoted medical sources as saying the driver had
then left the hospital, saying he wanted to go to the clinic in
Pietra Ligure, southwest of Genoa, where he had been treated
after his crash.
Kubica spent two months in hospital and had multiple
operations after the crash in a minor rally in Italy in which he
suffered serious arm and leg injuries when a steel barrier
penetrated the cockpit and nearly severed his hand.
The Monaco resident also lost a huge amount of blood while
trapped in the car.
Before the Feb. 6 accident, the race winner had been the
leading driver at Renault (now Lotus) and was linked to Ferrari
as a possible replacement for Brazilian Felipe Massa.
Morelli had said in September that Kubica had good movement
in his elbow, forearm and wrist and was regaining strength and
functionality.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey and Clare
Fallon)