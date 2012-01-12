Jan 12 Robert Kubica's former Renault
Formula One team wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday after
the Pole, who missed all last season due to near-fatal injuries,
slipped and broke his leg in a further setback to his return to
racing.
"Robert has shown fantastic courage and determination in his
rehabilitation following the accident last year, and it is sad
to hear that he has suffered this setback," said Lotus principal
Eric Boullier in a statement.
"On behalf of everyone at Lotus Renault GP, I would like to
wish Robert a quick recovery."
Lotus, the renamed Renault team, have signed 2007 world
champion Kimi Raikkonen for 2012 along with French driver Romain
Grosjean.
Kubica, who suffered leg and arm injuries in a rally
accident in Italy last February, is now out of contract with the
team and had been linked to Ferrari as a possible replacement in
2013 for Brazilian Felipe Massa.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso is one of the Pole's closest
friends in Formula One and the Spaniard told reporters at a team
event in the Dolomites that he was sure Kubica would be back
better than ever.
"The best driver is Robert Kubica and I want to wish him all
the best," declared the double world champion, who won both his
titles with Renault and was the Pole's predecessor at that
British-based team.
"I spoke to him on the telephone about his leg yesterday and
I am sure when he is going to return he is going to be the best
driver."
Kubica was taken to hospital in Italy with a suspected
micro-fracture of his right leg, which he broke last year, after
slipping on ice in the street near the west coast town of
Viareggio.
Asked whether he would like to see Kubica with him at
Ferrari, Alonso gave nothing away: "I am happy to have Felipe
Massa as a team mate," he replied.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)