Nov 5 Poland's Robert Kubica, whose Formula One career was put on hold after a near-fatal rally accident, will drive a Citroen rally car in two events in France and Italy this month, the French manufacturer said on Monday.

Citroen said the former BMW-Sauber and Renault F1 driver would drive a C4 WRC car, similar to one that took Sebastien Loeb to many of his nine world titles, in the Rally di Como from Nov 15-17 and the Rallye du Var in France on the following weekend.

Kubica, 27, has not driven a Formula One car since his accident in February of last year left him with severe arm and leg injuries.

However he won two minor rallies in Italy in September and has competed in the Rally du Var twice previously.

"I can't wait to drive a car that is quick and has been as successful as the C4 WRC," said the Pole in a statement. "Rallying is one of my favourite forms of motorsport."

The Pole, a good friend of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, said in September he was still hoping to return to Formula One and would not give up even if he might never be at the same physical level as before. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)