By Alan Baldwin

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Renault's Robert Kubica will miss the start of the 2012 Formula One season after the Polish driver conceded on Wednesday that he would not be fully recovered from a near-fatal rally accident in February.

Renault said in a statement that they remained committed to helping the driver return, with a test car and crew ready for whenever he wanted to get back in the cockpit, and were already in contract talks for 2013.

However, the 26-year-old's Formula One future remains in the balance after he missed all of this season and spent two months in hospital immediately following the crash in Italy.

The Pole, a race winner with Sauber in 2008, had been tipped for greatness and a possible move to Ferrari alongside his friend Fernando Alonso before suffering arm and leg injuries that almost severed his hand.

Despite taking on an intensive training programme to regain full fitness after a series of operations, Kubica doubted he would be ready for the start of 2012 season in Australia in March.

"Even if I've been working very, very hard over the course of the last few weeks, I came to the conclusion that I am not yet certain to be ready for the 2012 season," Kubica said.

"This was a difficult decision to make, but it is the most reasonable one. My recovery is still very encouraging and my doctors keep being impressed. I just need more time, as I want to be 100 percent ready before I commit to anything driving related."

GROSJEAN FAVOURITE

Renault principal Eric Boullier, whose team will be renamed Lotus next year, backed Kubica's decision.

"Everybody in the team is very disappointed today," he said.

"However, he has taken a very mature decision, acting in the best interests of Lotus Renault. As a team and as a family, we remain 100 percent behind him and we'll help as much as we can."

Kubica's continued absence poses a dilemma for the Malaysian-backed team, who will be seeking the strongest available replacement while allowing for the possibility of the Pole coming back during the season.

Germany's Nick Heidfeld took Kubica's place for the first 11 races this year with Brazilian Bruno Senna taking over the seat for the final eight races, including this weekend's closing round at Interlagos.

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, has had talks with Renault as well as Williams about a possible comeback.

However, French driver Romain Grosjean, the new GP2 champion who raced for Renault in 2009 as a replacement for dropped Brazilian Nelson Piquet junior, has emerged as the leading candidate to partner Russian Vitaly Petrov.

"He is part of the plan. We would like to have him in the car if Robert cannot come back," Boullier told the formula1.com website in an interview before Wednesday's announcement.

"(Next year) we know will be another year for rebuilding the team and so we are not in the position to attract big names now," Boullier said.

"The driver market is closed anyway for 2012 so our priority is not to have a big name in the car but to have a fast car which can then be given to a big name to win races (in 2013)."

