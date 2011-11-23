* Pole faces longer layoff than expected
By Alan Baldwin
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 Renault's Robert Kubica
will miss the start of the 2012 Formula One season after the
Polish driver conceded on Wednesday that he would not be fully
recovered from a near-fatal rally accident in February.
Renault said in a statement that they remained committed to
helping the driver return, with a test car and crew ready for
whenever he wanted to get back in the cockpit, and were already
in contract talks for 2013.
However, the 26-year-old's Formula One future remains in the
balance after he missed all of this season and spent two months
in hospital immediately following the crash in Italy.
The Pole, a race winner with Sauber in 2008, had been tipped
for greatness and a possible move to Ferrari alongside his
friend Fernando Alonso before suffering arm and leg injuries
that almost severed his hand.
Despite taking on an intensive training programme to regain
full fitness after a series of operations, Kubica doubted he
would be ready for the start of 2012 season in Australia in
March.
"Even if I've been working very, very hard over the course
of the last few weeks, I came to the conclusion that I am not
yet certain to be ready for the 2012 season," Kubica said.
"This was a difficult decision to make, but it is the most
reasonable one. My recovery is still very encouraging and my
doctors keep being impressed. I just need more time, as I want
to be 100 percent ready before I commit to anything driving
related."
GROSJEAN FAVOURITE
Renault principal Eric Boullier, whose team will be renamed
Lotus next year, backed Kubica's decision.
"Everybody in the team is very disappointed today," he said.
"However, he has taken a very mature decision, acting in the
best interests of Lotus Renault. As a team and as a family, we
remain 100 percent behind him and we'll help as much as we can."
Kubica's continued absence poses a dilemma for the
Malaysian-backed team, who will be seeking the strongest
available replacement while allowing for the possibility of the
Pole coming back during the season.
Germany's Nick Heidfeld took Kubica's place for the first 11
races this year with Brazilian Bruno Senna taking over the seat
for the final eight races, including this weekend's closing
round at Interlagos.
Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with
Ferrari, has had talks with Renault as well as Williams about a
possible comeback.
However, French driver Romain Grosjean, the new GP2 champion
who raced for Renault in 2009 as a replacement for dropped
Brazilian Nelson Piquet junior, has emerged as the leading
candidate to partner Russian Vitaly Petrov.
"He is part of the plan. We would like to have him in the
car if Robert cannot come back," Boullier told the formula1.com
website in an interview before Wednesday's announcement.
"(Next year) we know will be another year for rebuilding the
team and so we are not in the position to attract big names
now," Boullier said.
"The driver market is closed anyway for 2012 so our priority
is not to have a big name in the car but to have a fast car
which can then be given to a big name to win races (in 2013)."
