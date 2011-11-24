Nov 24 Robert Kubica's manager has accused
Renault of twisting the Formula One driver's words over his lack
of fitness for the start of the 2012 season and has indicated
the Pole could join another team next year.
Renault said on Wednesday that Kubica would miss the start
of next season as he continues his recovery from a near-fatal
rally accident in February.
The statement quoted the driver as saying he was "not yet
certain" to be ready for the first race in Australia on March 18
but manager Daniele Morelli is livid.
"I don't understand why Renault have changed Robert's
words," he told Thursday's Gazzetta dello Sport.
"It is not true that he won't be ready for 2012, he said he
was not certain to be fit for the first tests in February. We
are counting on him and hoping he will do it but in any case the
delay will be a few months."
Frenchman Romain Grosjean has emerged as the leading
candidate to drive with Vitaly Petrov at the start of next year
when Renault will be renamed Lotus.
Kubica, whose seat was taken by Nick Heidfeld at the start
of this season before the German was replaced by Bruno Senna,
has been linked to Ferrari in the media and Morelli said all
options were open.
"Renault will take their decision regarding drivers, we will
look for alternative solutions," he said, adding Kubica's
contract was not a block to looking elsewhere.
"It doesn't extend into 2012, it finishes at the end of
December. From Jan. 1 we will be free to go in whichever
direction."
