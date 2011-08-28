SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Polish
Formula One driver Robert Kubica had successful surgery on
Sunday before beginning a full rehabilitation programme after
his life-threatening rally accident in February.
His Renault team said the final scheduled operation on his
right elbow had been carried out in Italy and had gone well.
"The surgeons are happy to report that they have been able
to complete 100 percent of their task and did not encounter any
complications," a statement said.
"They have described the outcome of the operation as a
"total success".
Renault said Kubica had been in good spirits when he emerged
from the anaesthetic: "As soon as he opened his eyes, he asked
for the results of today's race.
"He will now rest in hospital before resuming his
rehabilitation and training programme."
Kubica has missed all the season so far and is unlikely to
return before the end of it.
His immediate replacement Nick Heidfeld was dropped before
Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix and replaced by Brazilian Bruno
Senna, who finished 13th.
Russian Vitaly Petrov was ninth for Renault in a race won by
Red Bull's world champion Sebastian Vettel.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)