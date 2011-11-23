SAO PAULO Nov 23 Renault's Robert Kubica will
miss the start of the 2012 Formula One season after the Polish
driver conceded that he will not have regained full fitness
following a near-fatal accident in February.
The 26-year-old has been sidelined for the entire 2011
season after losing a huge amount of blood in the rally accident
in Italy and has undergone a series of operations.
Despite taking on an intensive training programme to regain
full fitness, Kubica doubts he will be ready for the start of
2012 season in March.
"Even though I've been working very, very hard over the
course of the last few weeks, I came to the conclusion that I am
not yet certain to be ready for the 2012 season," Kubica said in
a statement.
