SAO PAULO Nov 23 Renault's Robert Kubica will miss the start of the 2012 Formula One season after the Polish driver conceded that he will not have regained full fitness following a near-fatal accident in February.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined for the entire 2011 season after losing a huge amount of blood in the rally accident in Italy and has undergone a series of operations.

Despite taking on an intensive training programme to regain full fitness, Kubica doubts he will be ready for the start of 2012 season in March.

"Even though I've been working very, very hard over the course of the last few weeks, I came to the conclusion that I am not yet certain to be ready for the 2012 season," Kubica said in a statement.

