Nov 16 Ferrari gave American youngster
Michael Lewis a test in their 2009 Formula One car on Wednesday
as a reward for his performance in this year's Italian Formula
Three series.
The 20-year-old Californian was rookie of the year in a
championship won by Italian Sergio Campana, who also tested the
F60 car at the Vallelunga track near Rome in a programme run by
the Ferrari Driver Academy.
"There is no doubt that Formula 3 is an extraordinary school
allowing me to reach this moment," said Lewis in a Ferrari
statement. "It is fantastic to have this experience behind the
wheel of a Ferrari Formula One car.
"It is a dream for everyone, and it is also for an American
like me".
