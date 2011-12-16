Motor racing-Capito exits McLaren after Dennis departure
LONDON, Feb 7 Chief executive Jost Capito is leaving McLaren following the departure of ousted boss Ron Dennis, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Dec 16 Formula One team lineups for 2012 after Force India named Britain's Paul di Resta and Germany's Nico Hulkenberg on Friday.
Race numbers are as assigned so far by governing FIA:
-
RED BULL
1 - Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
2 - Mark Webber (Australia)
-
MCLAREN
3 - Jenson Button (Britain)
4 - Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
-
FERRARI
5 - Fernando Alonso (Spain)
6 - Felipe Massa (Brazil)
-
MERCEDES
7 - Michael Schumacher (Germany)
8 - Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
LOTUS
9 - Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
10- Romain Grosjean (France)
-
FORCE INDIA
11-Paul di Resta (Britain)
12-Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
-
SAUBER
14 - Kamui Kobayashi (Japan)
15 - Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
TORO ROSSO
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Jean-Eric Vergne (France)
-
WILLIAMS
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
TBA
-
CATERHAM
20 - Heikki Kovalainen (Finland)
21 - Jarno Trulli (Italy)
-
HRT
Pedro de la Rosa (Spain)
TBA
-
MARUSSIA
24 - Timo Glock (Germany)
25 - Charles Pic (France) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)
