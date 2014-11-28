LONDON Nov 28 Confirmed Formula One driver lineups for 2015 after Toro Rosso announced on Friday that Spaniard Carlos Sainz junior would race for the team:
- - - -
MERCEDES
Lewis Hamilton (Britain)
Nico Rosberg (Germany)
-
RED BULL
Daniel Ricciardo (Australia)
Daniil Kvyat (Russia)
-
WILLIAMS
Felipe Massa (Brazil)
Valtteri Bottas (Finland)
-
FERRARI
Sebastian Vettel (Germany)
Kimi Raikkonen (Finland)
-
MCLAREN
To be confirmed. Fernando Alonso (Spain) set to join
-
FORCE INDIA
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany)
Sergio Perez (Mexico)
-
TORO ROSSO
Max Verstappen (Netherlands)
Carlos Sainz (Spain)
-
LOTUS
Romain Grosjean (France)
Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela)
-
SAUBER
Marcus Ericsson (Sweden)
Felipe Nasr (Brazil)
-
CATERHAM
