By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 World champions Lewis Hamilton
and Jenson Button welcomed the idea of a London Formula One
Grand Prix on Thursday although others were sceptical about
whether it would ever pick up speed and become reality.
With next week's British Grand Prix at Silverstone fast
approaching, sponsors Santander revived a long-cherished idea of
a race in the capital with a computer-generated impression of
how it might look.
The concept, generally considered a bit of fun to create
some headlines and buzz ahead of the country's annual race, was
due to be presented later with Formula One supremo Bernie
Ecclestone among the guests.
The 81-year-old Briton has long backed a London race
although the cost, logistics and environmental concerns have
proved insuperable obstacles in the past.
"Think what it would do for tourism," he told the Times
newspaper. "It would be fantastic, good for London, good for
England - a lot better than the Olympics.
"Maybe we would front it and put the money up for it," added
the billionaire, who usually drives a hard bargain on fees.
ARCH OBSTACLE
Details that emerged on Thursday presented an obvious and
very solid problem with the track threading through the
monumental Admiralty Arch off Trafalgar Square.
That would be very much an accident waiting to happen, given
that ordinary traffic goes through its three narrow arches in
single file and there is no way around it.
McLaren's Button, the 2009 champion, said he loved the idea
in principle anyway.
"Personally, do I like the idea of having a London Grand
Prix? Yes, the more grands prix in the UK the better," he told
Reuters. "But I'm not sure where it would be. There was talk of
using the Olympic Stadium, which could be quite a lot of fun.
"I'm not sure you would be able to close down London for a
grand prix, but it's a nice idea though," added the 32-year-old,
who has yet to stand on the podium of his home grand prix.
Bookmakers William Hill were sceptical. They offered odds of
1/33 that there would be no race in London until at least 2016.
"The idea of a London Grand Prix is a great one in theory
but in practice it will take a great deal of preparation and we
cannot see it happening for some time," said a spokesman.
Ecclestone was involved in discussions with the city's
former mayor Ken Livingstone at one point but it came to
nothing.
The current incumbent Boris Johnson, a famously keen cycling
fan who has also penned the occasional car review in his
journalistic career, expressed qualified support.
"I am always interested in projects that attract jobs and
bring growth," he said, while expressing concern about air
quality and noise.
The possibility of using the area around the new Olympic
stadium in east London has been mooted, with one of the
companies on a shortlist to take over the facility after the
Games talking of putting on a grand prix there.
Ecclestone denied involvement in that bid when asked by
Reuters, but has said he would be interested in any proposal
once the relevant permits were obtained.
Hamilton, McLaren's 2008 champion and a winner at
Silverstone, was also keen on the general idea.
"I was looking over the city and a grand prix here would be
the best thing in the world, the biggest event," he told
reporters. "It would be sensational.
"They never approach drivers to have any input into the
design of circuits but I would be very open to help in any way
if they are planning to do it, to give advice on curves and
corners and parts we should be going through."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)